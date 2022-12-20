Start A New Tradition At These Festive Lighted Displays

Looking for a festive family-friendly attraction to take part in over Christmas weekend? Plan a trip to Starved Rock Country, where you can experience these three elaborate light shows - all free and designed to joyfully spark imaginations and dazzle the eye.

Celebration of Lights

Open every night through New Year’s Day

2837 E. Fifth Road, La Salle

The city of La Salle’s spectacular Celebration of Lights has made its triumphant return to Rotary Park. One of the largest holiday attractions in north central Illinois, the massive collection of illuminated displays is back and bigger than ever before. Conveniently located near I-39, the astounding drive-thru light show will run every night from now through New Year’s Day.

A aerial view of the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The Celebration of Lights is free to view, but donations are encouraged to continue to grow the community-led project. The drive-thru display will be open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Now in it’s 10th year, the lights parade has expanded from having 17 displays to nearly 450. There are multiple new displays this year, including a motion piece that will be the largest the event has ever featured. Cars will meander along a winding path through the park, where you can get a good look at the hundreds of larger-than-life displays – each sponsored by an area business or organization. Watch out for signage directing you on how to enter the park during peak traffic periods. Follow Celebration of Lights - City of La Salle on Facebook for additional information.

Families take photos and selfies near the tall LED-lit tree at Streator City Park. (Julie Barichello)

Light Up Streator - Streator City Park Lights

Open Every Night

301 N Vermillion St, Streator

Experience four blocks of stunning custom-lighted creations in Streator’s City Park. The open-air event is conveniently located just a short stroll away from Streator’s bustling downtown. Featuring thousands of lights, all hung with care, this walking light show is a can’t-miss event for anyone looking to experience a beautiful collection of illuminated displays.

Visitors wander through City Park during Light Up Streator. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

It’s staged by Light Up Streator, and the volunteer group decorates the park annually – incorporating many custom-made displays crafted by skilled electricians, welders and artisans who donate their time. Available to view after dusk, the light show is free. Streator City Park is at 301 N. Vermillion St., Streator. For more information, be sure to follow Light Up Streator on Facebook.

A light up barn is part of the "Home for the Holidays" Christmas drive-thru at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Home for the Holidays Light Show

Open through December 25th, Sat. 5-9pm and Sun. 5-8pm

811 W. Peru St, Princeton

Pay a visit to Princeton’s second annual drive-thru holiday light show. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau County Fair teamed up to bring this larger-than-life illuminated attraction to the county fairgrounds. The inaugural event features many beautiful lighted Christmas displays, and will be available to tour Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening through December 25th. Donations are welcomed to ensure the exciting new tradition can continue for many years to come.

Entrance to the event is on the west end of the Bureau County Fairgrounds; visitors enter on South Fairground Avenue. Displays include Santa and his sleigh, a festive Christmas train, a family of snowmen and many other themed light-up visuals.

The Bureau County Fairgrounds can be found at 811 W. Peru St., Princeton, and signage will point you to the entrance to the Home for the Holidays Light Show. For more information, follow the Princeton “Home for the Holidays” Facebook page.