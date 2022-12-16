Last-Minute Gifts Abound At The Starved Rock Country Welcome Center And Illinois Made Gift Shoppe

Don’t fret over shipping deadlines, head to Utica this holiday season to find all of your last-minute gifts. Located a block away from Utica’s bustling downtown Mill Street, you’ll find the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe. While many know of this location as a great first stop before you begin exploring nearby Starved Rock State Park, the welcome center also is home to one of the area’s best selections of gifts – many of which are made right here in Illinois!

Illinois made gifts can be bought at the Heritage Corridor Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

With its curated section of items made by Illinois Makers and other artisans, you’ll find a sprawling selection of gifts catering to everyone on your shopping list. You’ll find beautiful artisan-made walking sticks, pottery, greeting cards, home decor and more, all made in Illinois or celebrating the region. From children’s toys to New York Times best-selling accounts of local history, there’s no shortage of unique items in store for you. Join us as we take a look at a few of the shoppe’s most popular items.

This pottery from the Fine Field Pottery in Streator is available to purchase as a gift at the Heritage Corridor Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Fine Field Pottery

Located in the historic, brick-making town of Streator, Fine Field Pottery specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. This art is just as beautiful as it is practical, with a wide array of items ranging from plates and mugs to pincushions and honey pots. Consider getting the baker in your life a gorgeously glazed pie plate or French butter keeper. All Fine Field Pottery is dishwasher, microwave and oven safe (aside from the rare raku-style piece), and is meant to bring an added bit of joy to your meals, holiday gatherings, morning coffee rituals and ice cream treats.

Avoid mail delays by picking up some pieces in person at the Illinois Made Gift Shoppe. You’ll find an excellent selection of mugs, dishes and crocks made by Starved Rock Country artisan Gavin Finefield. These beautifully glazed pieces of stoneware pottery, if properly cared for, can last for a lifetime of regular use. In 2018, Fine Field Pottery was honored as an Illinois Made Artist, a program that showcases the many talented artists and artisan creators across the state of Illinois.

Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendars

For the Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Park fans in your life, consider picking up a limited-run calendar featuring photos of, and benefiting, the parks. These annual calendars, created by Matthew Klein Films, include stunning images of some of the most iconic sights in Starved Rock Country. These landscape shots were generously donated by local hikers Andrew Kenning, Erika Hoffmann, Yesenia Yanez, Téa Lamboley, Kyle Petersen, E.J. Rodriquez, Sharon Sarti, Joe Hotle, Paula Guttilla, Matthew Klein, Chet Phillips and Brian Gift.

The premium calendars measure 11-by-14 inches, and are printed on acid-free archival paper, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Each month highlights a seasonal photo, along with its location, taken by a different hiker. Images include snow-covered canyons, gushing waterfalls, sprawling sunflower patches and other seasonal delights. Park events and federal holidays are included in the calendar. And 100% of the proceeds from the 2023 Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendar are being donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. The volunteer-run foundation supports the state park through educational programs, guided hikes, exhibit updates and more. Limited 2023 calendars remain, so be sure to act fast.

Anderson House Frontier Soups

Based out of Gurnee, Illinois, Anderson House Frontier Soups has been making bags of DIY soup mixes since 1983. The family-owned company has grown to become a major name in the specialty food industry, selling their fan-favorite transparent bags of soup ingredients throughout the U.S. and Canada. The unique brand of “fast-scratch,” comfort cooking combines quality ingredients and simple prep with versatile recipes you can personalize for uniquely delicious, wholesome meals.

Recently added flavors being sold at the Gift Shoppe include Cajun Gumbo, Chicken & Rice Soup, and Mushroom Barley Soup. Stop in on Saturdays and Sundays through the winter to sample one of the exciting soups. Additionally, you will receive 20% off your purchase of any item from Anderson House or any dessert sauces from Grown Up Kid Stuff.

For a limited time, if you spend more than $30 at the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe, you will receive a special, complimentary gift. Shoppers can choose between a Heritage Corridor car blanket or a Heritage Corridor ice scraper mitt, both excellent gifts for any wintertime travelers – yours free with a purchase of $30. Offer is good while supplies last.

While you’re in Utica, be sure to explore more of what this picturesque village has to offer holiday shoppers. Located two minutes from the entrance of Starved Rock State Park, and just a short drive from I-80 and I-39, you’ll find that Utica is a true hidden gem for anyone who loves boutiques. The canal town, steeped in rich history and scenic nature, also features some of the best pub-style dining, an award-winning winery and a captivating local history museum.