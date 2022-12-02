Hop Onboard Starved Rock Lodge’s Christmas Lights Trolley Tour

There’s never been a better way to experience the beautiful lighted displays of Starved Rock Country than on a trolley departing from Starved Rock State Park. Just days before the holidays, Starved Rock Lodge will offer a series of special trolley tours, taking you to some of the area’s most spectacular illuminated Christmas displays.

The two-hour guided group tour will depart from the Starved Rock Lodge, taking you on a winding journey past examples of Starved Rock Country’s most gorgeously decorated homes, en route to the city of La Salle’s Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park.

A aerial view of the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Now in its 10th year, La Salle’s Celebration of Lights has expanded from having 17 displays to nearly 450. There are multiple new displays this year, including a motion piece that’s the largest the event has ever featured. Cars will meander along a winding path through the park, where you can get a good look at the hundreds of larger-than-life displays – each sponsored by an area business or organization. Don’t miss a chance to see this beautiful and festive light show from the comfort and convenience of the Starved Rock trolley.

Relax and let the trolley staff take you on a festive tour, filled with sing-along carols, holiday trivia, jokes and riddles sure to entertain the entire family. All the fun takes place inside the lodge’s comfortably heated trolley, but guests are encouraged to bring a spare blanket.

Tours depart at 6 p.m. and return to the lodge by 8 p.m. Spaces and dates are limited, so guests are encouraged to reserve their spots early, with preregistration required for the event. Ahead of your trip, consider making a dinner reservation at the lodge’s famed Main Dining Room. The invitingly rustic and cozy restaurant will be open starting at 5 p.m., ahead of the Christmas Lights Trolley Tours.

Looking to expand your trip to the Starved Rock Lodge? Book a Winter Escape Package, and enjoy the relaxing fun the authentic lodge has to offer. This special limited-time offer includes a room for two, a $40 voucher for dinner in the Main Dining Room and a $15 voucher for breakfast. You’ll find availability from Sunday through Thursday nights from Dec. 21 through March 16. To make your reservation, call 815-667-4211 or visit starvedrocklodge.com/packages_specials/winter-escape-package.

For more information, and to reserve your trolley space, visit: starvedrocklodge.com/activities/activities/trolley-tours.