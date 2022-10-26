Starved Rock Country’s La Salle Canyon will be featured on a stamp

Starved Rock State Park’s La Salle Canyon will be featured on a U.S. stamp.

Park officials shared Tuesday they “made the cut,” as the waterfalls at the canyon were chosen as one of 12 American waterfalls featured in a new stamp series.

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday many of the stamps it will issue in 2023. Among stamps featuring endangered species, railroad stations, winter woodland animals and tulip blossoms, among others, a series highlighting American waterfalls will be issued.

The issue date has not been released.

Starved Rock State Park's La Salle Canyon was selected to be one of 12 waterfalls featured in a U.S. Postal Service stamp collection. (Photo provided by US Postal Service)

“The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker. “These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world.”

La Salle Canyon, and the state park’s waterfalls, are considered one of Starved Rock’s top attractions. Park officials give post regular updates on Facebook for visitors on the status of the waterfalls.

“Among nature’s most beautiful wonders, waterfalls come in all shapes and sizes, from serene cascades to mighty cataracts,” the U.S. Postal Service said on its website. “The Postal Service celebrates the variety and beauty of American waterfalls with 12 new stamps. Each stamp features a photograph with the name of the waterfall and state in which it is located. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps and pane with existing photographs.”

The hike to La Salle Canyon is about 2.6 miles from Parkman’s Plain parking lot off Route 71.

La Salle Canyon’s waterfall runs nearly all year long. While many of Starved Rock’s falls are highly seasonal, and dependent on rainfall, La Salle Canyon boasts at least a trickle of water nearly all year round. A beautiful ice fall usually forms at the canyon during the winter.