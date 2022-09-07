The Best Live Theater In Starved Rock Country

As the nights grow colder, there is plenty of entertainment to be found indoors on the stages of Starved Rock Country. Check out these seven upcoming live theatrical performances happening at popular local playhouses!
Engle Lane Theatre
1012 Columbus Road, Streator
The theatre has three shows planned this fall:
- “Wait Until Dark” is about a con man and two ex-cons who are looking for a valuable doll at the apartment of a woman who is blind. According to the theatre’s description, “The men hatch a plot to recover the doll, but she uncovers their charade. When darkness falls, she sets a trap so her assailants must maneuver in the darkness with her until the game’s shocking end.” Showtimes are 2 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 through Sept. 9.
- “Get Smart” brings back many of the characters and cliches of the television show. Shows are scheduled Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 4-7.
- “Fun Home,” a Tony Award-winning musical, traces lesbian author Alison Bechdel’s experiences growing up as she is struggling to write her autobiography, told in a graphic novel format. She thinks particularly about her relationship with her father, a closeted gay man and the owner of the family business, the Bechdel Funeral Home (or “fun home”). According to the theatre’s description, “As she watches her father’s self-loathing consume him, Alison recognizes her own experience of discovering and ultimately embracing her identity.” Showtimes are Nov. 17-20.
Morris Theatre Guild
516 W. Illinois Ave., Morris
- This fall the Guild will be performing “The Odd Couple.” Felix Unger is newly separated from his wife and looking for a place to stay. Hilarity ensues when the clean freak and slob Oscar Madison decide to room together. Showtimes are Oct. 21-30.
Stage 212
700 First St., La Salle
- “Farce of Nature” is the fall production at Stage 212, running on weekends from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20. The comedy depicts one day in the life of an Arkansas family at their fishing lodge, the Reel ‘Em Inn. Described by Dramatists Play Service as a “deliciously funny romp” with a “delightfully chaotic climax,” this show is guaranteed to win you over.
Festival 56
316 S. Main St., Princeton
- Festival 56 is welcoming G.I.T. (Guys in Ties) Improv at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. G.I.T. Improv got its start in the late ‘90s in Rock Island and has since provided countless hours of interactive entertainment in the Quad Cities and nationwide.
- Festival 56 also is hosting a Halloween movie night with a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The interactive screening is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. Costumes are encouraged!