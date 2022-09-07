The Best Live Theater In Starved Rock Country

As the nights grow colder, there is plenty of entertainment to be found indoors on the stages of Starved Rock Country. Check out these seven upcoming live theatrical performances happening at popular local playhouses!

Engle Lane Theatre

1012 Columbus Road, Streator

www.englelane.org

The theatre has three shows planned this fall:

“Wait Until Dark” is about a con man and two ex-cons who are looking for a valuable doll at the apartment of a woman who is blind. According to the theatre’s description, “The men hatch a plot to recover the doll, but she uncovers their charade. When darkness falls, she sets a trap so her assailants must maneuver in the darkness with her until the game’s shocking end.” Showtimes are 2 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 through Sept. 9.



“Get Smart” brings back many of the characters and cliches of the television show. Shows are scheduled Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 4-7.



“Fun Home,” a Tony Award-winning musical, traces lesbian author Alison Bechdel’s experiences growing up as she is struggling to write her autobiography, told in a graphic novel format. She thinks particularly about her relationship with her father, a closeted gay man and the owner of the family business, the Bechdel Funeral Home (or “fun home”). According to the theatre’s description, “As she watches her father’s self-loathing consume him, Alison recognizes her own experience of discovering and ultimately embracing her identity.” Showtimes are Nov. 17-20.



Cast members Stephanie Griffin, Brian Pross, Jenn Ketchum, Darren Whaley, and Lhito Camson rehearse for 'Don’t Hug Me' at Morris Theatre Guild July 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. (Courtesy of the Morris Theatre Guild)

Morris Theatre Guild

516 W. Illinois Ave., Morris

www.morristheatreguild.org

This fall the Guild will be performing “The Odd Couple.” Felix Unger is newly separated from his wife and looking for a place to stay. Hilarity ensues when the clean freak and slob Oscar Madison decide to room together. Showtimes are Oct. 21-30.

The cast of "Home for the Holidays" perform on Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Stage 212

700 First St., La Salle

www.stage212.org

“Farce of Nature” is the fall production at Stage 212, running on weekends from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20. The comedy depicts one day in the life of an Arkansas family at their fishing lodge, the Reel ‘Em Inn. Described by Dramatists Play Service as a “deliciously funny romp” with a “delightfully chaotic climax,” this show is guaranteed to win you over.

Krysten Walowski, working on the set of Polkadots in 2021, as part of Youth Employment in the Arts. (JAMES_GASSEN)

Festival 56

316 S. Main St., Princeton

www.festival56.com