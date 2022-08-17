Utica Craft Beer Street Fest Returns!

This Saturday, August 20th, marks the return of downtown Utica’s Craft Beer Street Fest. This celebration of Illinois-made beverages will be bringing more than 30 of the state’s best breweries, meaderies and cideries to Utica’s historic Mill Street.

Beautiful downtown Utica, located just a short drive away from Starved Rock State Park, will be hosting a full day of libations and live music this Saturday. Mill Street, the main thoroughfare through the downtown, will host over 30 of the best breweries Illinois has to offer.

Now in its sixth year, this fest is a favorite of the Illinois craft beverage scene. Utica’s close proximity to Starved Rock State park makes this fest a particularly enticing day trip. Here’s a look at some of the festivities planned for this year’s craft beer tasting.

The festival will feature dozens of other legendary Illinois brewers, including some fan-favorites like Unpossible Mead (of Dwight), Evil Horse Brewing Co. (of Crete) and Pipeworks Brewing Company (of Chicago), just a few of the top-notch craft breweries that will be offering tastes this weekend. The tasting glasses at the Utica Craft Beer Street Fest are amply sized, allowing get a real taste of the brews you’ll be sampling.

ALL proceeds from this festival will go to charity, so come and sample some delicious craft beers while you support the Utica Fire Department and the Waltham Elementary School.

Follow the Utica Business Association on Facebook for information on special brewery events and tapings that will take place in area businesses after the fest!

To reserve your ticket for the Utica Craft Beer Street Fair, visit: HERE

Utica Craft Beer Street Fair

2 P.M. - 6 P.M.

101 Mill Street

North Utica, IL 61373