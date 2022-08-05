Shop Pop-Up Markets In Starved Rock Country

Looking for a fun new shopping destination where you can find all sorts of antique and artisan goods? Chart a course for Starved Rock Country, where two popular pop-up markets, Morris’ 3 French Hens French Country Market and Utica’s own LaSalle County Historical Society Canal Market, offer regularly scheduled, curated vendor shows – focusing on vintage and artisan wares.

3 French Hens French Country Market

555 Gore Road, Morris

The3FrenchHensMarket.com

The 3 French Hens French Country Market, conveniently located at the Jennifer’s Garden Banquet and Convention Center just off I-80 and a short drive from lovely downtown Morris, is a can’t-miss event for anyone who is a fan of antiques, artisan goods and farm-fresh produce. With over 100 vendors offering baked goods, vintage items, handcrafted creations and much more, you won’t want to miss planning a trip to their next pop-up event.

The monthly summer market runs May to October, with a special Winter Holiday Market held in November, where you can stock up on festive handcrafted goods and treats just in time for the shopping season. The market is held at Jennifer’s Garden Banquet in Morris, near I-80 and Route 47. The market takes place on the second Saturday of each month through October (with a special two-day Holiday Market to close out the year in November) and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is an entry fee of $5 per person, with kids younger than 12 admitted for free.

When you are finished shopping at the market, be sure to visit quaint downtown Morris, where you’ll find additional amazing shops and restaurants. Be sure to follow their Facebook page and explore their website for the latest announcements on upcoming markets and vendors.

3 French Hens French Country Market dates for remainder of 2022:

• Aug. 13

• Sept. 10

• Oct. 8

• Nov. 11-12 (special holiday market)

Images provided by the LCHS Canal Market

LaSalle County Historical Society’s Canal Market

101 E. Canal St., North Utica

www.lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org

No summer or fall shopping trip across Starved Rock Country is complete without a trip to the LaSalle County Historical Society’s Canal Market, one of the most buzzed about artisan markets in northern Illinois. It is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday through September. The market is a celebration of all things antique, collectible, homemade and homegrown. The site is a short walk from Mill Street’s dining and shopping block, nestled on the banks of the historic I&M Canal, where you’ll find the rustic-chic Canal Market building. The former lumberyard building provides the perfect open-air setting for browsing the works of some of the region’s best artists, artisans, bakers, growers and antiquarians.

You’ll find quality antiques and collectibles, food, textiles, used books and plants being sold by dozens of passionate vendors every weekend. With its ever-changing lineup of vendors, you never know what treasures you’ll come across at this exciting seasonal event. For more information on the Canal Market, and to get a sneak peek at some of the vendors you can expect to see at an upcoming show, visit the LCHS Canal Market page on Facebook.

Special extended Canal Market dates for 2022:

• Craft Beer Festival: Aug. 20

• Labor Day Weekend: Sept. 3-4

• Vintage Illinois Wine Festival: Sept. 17-18

• 52nd Annual Burgoo Festival: Oct. 8-9