Vintage Travel Poster Contest Returns!

Calling all artists: Starved Rock Country and The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund are proud to announce the return of the Vintage Travel Poster juried arts contest!

We are looking for artists, across all mediums, to try their hand at designing a vintage travel poster, inspired by the attractions, events and natural splendor of Starved Rock Country.

Submit your own interpretation of a classic WPA-style travel poster, inspired by your favorite site, location or event that can be fond in the area. Entrants will have a chance to win two hundred dollars, and have their artwork featured on this year’s Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund commemorative poster and a chance to be on the cover of Starved Rock Country Magazine! All mediums will be considered for this contest. All works must be original creations.

This prompt is open to artist’s interpretation, but it highly recommended that submitted pieces focus on clarity and recognizability, as the winning piece will be featured on a 24″ x 36″ poster. Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to submit.

Previous winners include creations by artists Maya Krueger (2019 - ‘True Adventure Awaits’) and Angie Cornelius of Lonesome Road Studios (2021 - ‘Burgoo Festival’).

To enter, you will need to upload a high resolution photo or file with your finished piece, to the website linked below. Submissions will close at 11:59 p.m. on August 2, 2022.

Any questions regarding the contest can be sent to contact@starvedrockcountry.com

To enter visit: newstrib.secondstreetapp.com/Poster-Contest-22/