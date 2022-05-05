Ottawa’s ‘Kites In Flight’ Fest Soars Again!

Giant kites take to the skies above Starved Rock Country during Ottawa’s Kites in Flight fest. This fan-favorite festival, which brought an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 visitors in its inaugural year, returns for another day of family-friendly aerial adventure from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

Held on the picturesque marina front grounds of Heritage Harbor, Ottawa’s Kites in Flight fest will feature a full flotilla of enormous colorful kites dotting the sky, provided by Chicago Kite – a company known throughout the city and suburbs for bringing larger-than-life novelty kites to special events. These crowd-pleasing kites include giant schools of fish, a King Kong-sized gorilla and even an over-sized astronaut.

Kites fly at the "Kites in Flight" event at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa, on Sunday May 23, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

Guests are encouraged to bring their own kites, no matter the size, and join the festivities in a specially designated public kite flying area. For those inspired by the beautiful display, Chicago Kite will be on hand selling options for both the beginner and seasoned professional. Chicago Kite has over 28 years of experience selling single-, dual- and quad-line kites, along with windsocks, garden spinners and flags.

In addition to the kite sale, a number of local artisan vendors will set up shop. The fest will feature BB’s Custom Creations, Megan Hampson Crafts, AMW Perspective Photography, Howlin Moon Barkery & Gifts, Rock Paper Scissors, Simply Play, Teddy Bear Mountain, Say It In Words, Prairie Fox Books, CreativeSocial, Goetz Creative and FunkyTrunkFashion.

Dominick Anderson, jumps in the air to try to reach the giant kites flying in the air at the "Kites in Flight" event at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa, on Sunday May 23, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa’s Kites in Flight fest also will feature some great food and beverage vendors, including Aussum Dogs, Catseye Wine Bar, Tropical Snow, Bertha’s Food Truck, Dig Dough’s BBQ and Kite Hill Vineyards. While you’re at Heritage Harbor, be sure to pay a visit to Red Dog Grill, the community’s waterfront restaurant that serves up a delectably eclectic menu and unforgettable views.

This family-friendly event will feature free live entertainment for kids throughout the day. Ottawa’s Reddick Library will host a story time at 10:30 a.m.; at 11:30 a.m., Miss Jamie’s Farm will provide a fun and educational music show; at 12:30 p.m., The Frog Lady will acquaint young guests with a variety of reptiles and amphibians; and at 2 p.m., Istvan and His Imaginary Band will perform a crowd-pleasing, singalong show. There will be a dunk tank, free crafts, face painting, a balloon artist and temporary tattoos, while supplies last.

With a large crowd expected for the popular outdoor event, there are four parking areas set up at various locations throughout Heritage Harbor. Signs and parking attendants will point you toward the lots and distribute maps and and event schedules.

This spring’s Ottawa’s Kites in Flight is brought to you by the Ottawa Visitors Center, Chicago Kite and Heritage Harbor. The event is sponsored by Surf Broadband, City of Ottawa Special Events, OSF Saint Elizabeth, the Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, the UAW, the Justice Law Firm, First National Bank of Ottawa, Sabic, Encore Salon and Open Space Art Gallery & Studio.

For more information on Kites in Flight and other great events happening in Starved Rock Country, be sure to follow the Ottawa Visitors Center on Facebook.