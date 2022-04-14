Shop Illinois Made this Mother’s Day

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Shop small in Starved Rock Country at these five Illinois Made-certified artisan businesses. This ever-growing list, curated by the Illinois Office of Tourism, features some of the state’s most exciting makers. The program aims to inspire locals and visitors alike to discover small businesses that create innovative and authentic products all across Illinois.





Starved Rock Hot Glass

700 W. Main St., Ottawa

StarvedRockHotGlass.com

For a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art glass, pay a visit to Starved Rock Hot Glass in beautiful downtown Ottawa. The community has a long and storied tradition of glassmaking, and for the last decade, artist Laura Johnson has been adding to the tapestry, perfecting a line of signature, handblown pieces. From her colorful and crowd-pleasing glass flowers, to modernist mixed media pieces made from blown glass and reclaimed driftwood, Starved Rock Hot Glass is a must-visit Illinois Maker.





Tangled Roots / Lone Buffalo Food Photography (McConville Studio/McConville Studio)

Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

Tangled Roots Brewing Company is an artisan brewery located in historic downtown Ottawa, offering a locally grown farm-to-foam experience and a roster of delicious craft beers that perfectly complement your trip to the Starved Rock area. At the Tangled Roots tap room, you’ll find one-off experimental beers and limited-run collaborations with other Illinois brewers.





Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., Utica

ISCBubbly.com

Illinois Sparkling Co. is deeply committed to quality and authenticity. Its line of traditional method sparkling wines demands close attention to detail, unmatched by other winemaking methods. Each bottle is personally handled from beginning to end, a time-consuming and labor-intensive process that yields impeccable results. Looking for an introduction in the ISC’s line of locally crafted sparkling wines? Look no further than their Experience Flight Trio, three traditional method sparkling wines hand-selected by the winemakers to show the variety and strengths of this collection. They are proudly made with locally grown grapes, and served at the Illinois Sparkling Co. and August Hill Winery tasting room in downtown Utica.





Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru

StarUnionSpirits.com

A new addition to the Illinois Made list in 2020, this small-batch micro-distillery is producing exciting craft beverages inside Peru’s historic Westclox building. Star Union Spirits’ diverse portfolio of bottles includes apple, cherry and cabernet sauvignon brandies, grappas, rums, whiskies and vodka. Try a cocktail at the tasting room or purchase bottles to go. These handcrafted spirits make excellent gifts for connoisseurs of locally made goods. For a sample of what can be prepared with their products, take a look at the Star Union Spirits Instagram.





Fine Field Pottery

FineFieldPottery.com

Fine Field Pottery, nestled in the historic brick-making town of Streator, specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. This art is just as beautiful as it is practical, with a wide array of items ranging from plates and mugs to pincushions and honey pots. Consider getting the baker in your life a gorgeously glazed pie plate or French butter keeper. Check out Fine Field Pottery’s Etsy page; the products are shipped nationwide directly from the heart of Starved Rock Country.



