LaSalle’s Stage 212 to present ‘Falsettos’

Stage 212 in La Salle will present “Falsettos,” a musical about family, relationships, baseball, bar mitzvahs and AIDS, Jan. 5-7. The performances on Friday and Saturday begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.

According to a news release from the theatre, when Marvin leaves his wife Trina and son Jason to be with his lover Whizzer, tempers flare, problems escalate and everyone learns to grow up.

Appearing in the cast are Kevin J. Alleman as Marvin, Thomas Bailey as Whizzer, Eric Masini as Mendel, Holly Malmassari as Jason, Ashley Hurst as Trina, Reilly Jaeger as Charlotte and Olivia Bergfeld as Cordelia.

Production staff includes director Reid Tomasson, assistant director Andrew Beer, producer Natalie Smigel, production assistant Ivy Soens, music director Megan Cullinan, stage manager Forrest A. Boes, costumer Tori Duttlinger, prop coordinator Christin Mitchell, set builder Cory Tomasson, light operator Robert Malerk, spotlight operator Claire Brousseau, sound operator Fred Davis, stage crew Doug Alleman and Ella Johns, and orchestra members Mary Schallhorn, Paula Baker, Amber Backus and Leah Megli.

Stage 212 is located at 700 First St., LaSalle. Tickets are $22 each, and may be purchased online by visiting stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.

“Falsettos” contains strong adult language and themes, and may not be suitable for children. “Falsettos” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.