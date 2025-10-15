Brother Chimp Brewing’s St. Charles location to open Oct. 17

Brother Chimp Brewing will host the grand opening of its new St. Charles location this weekend. (Photo provided by Brother Chimp Brewing. )

Brother Chimp Brewing will host the grand opening of its new St. Charles location this weekend.

Known for craft beer and warm, welcoming atmosphere, Brother Chimp Brewing invites the community to join a full weekend of celebration from Friday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 19.

The Grand Opening Weekend lineup features live music, food trucks and special limited beer releases:

Friday, Oct. 17: Enjoy live original music by Dave Ramont from 6–9 p.m. and food from Fernando’s Street Kitchen from 5–8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18: Catch the sounds of Jake Mack’s original music from 5–7 p.m. and grab a bite from Chuck’s Wood Fired Pizza from 5–8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19: Original music by Cheryl Rodey

In addition to its wide variety of flavorful craft beers, Brother Chimp Brewing also offers wine, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic drink options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The St. Charles brewery is located at 303 N. 4th St., Suite A.

For more information, visit brotherchimpbrewing.com.