Windy Acres Farm to host family Easter events this spring

The Easter events at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays April 12 and 19, Sunday, April 13 and Friday, April 18. (Photo provided by Geneva Park District. )

Windy Acres Farm in Geneva continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year with Easter fun days for the whole family.

The Easter events are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays April 12 and 19, Sunday, April 13 and Friday, April 18.

The fun will include an egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny and baby animals at the petting zoo. Hop on board the Choo-Choo Express for a scenic train ride, get creative in the coloring station and get lucky at the gem mining station.

The Easter Bunny will be greeting families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the egg hunts are at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.

Top off the visit by decorating a farm-fresh doughnut and plant a flower to take home with a kids planting class. Food will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $15 per child and $7 per adult. Some activities have an additional fee.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WindyAcresFarmStand.com.

Windy Acres Farm is located at 37W446 Fabyan Parkway in Geneva.