‘Let’s Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience’ coming to Rialto Theatre

Let’s Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience comes to the Rialto Square Theatre on downtown Joliet on Thursday, March 13. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

While it may not be the Eras Tour, you can enjoy the next best thing as Let’s Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience comes to the Rialto Square Theatre on downtown Joliet on Thursday, March 13.

According to a news release from the theatre, this is the ultimate tribute to Taylor Swift. The band will perform faithful and lively covers of Swift’s biggest hits. Audience members are encouraged to sport their best Taylor-inspired outfit.

Ticket prices begin at $29, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the band, visit letssingtaylor.com/ and for more information about the theatre, visit rialtosquare.com.