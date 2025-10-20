Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Día de los Muertos concert and celebration Oct. 30

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will present a concert to celebrate the Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, Thursday, Oct. 30 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra. )

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will present a concert to celebrate the Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, Thursday, Oct. 30 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.

Pre-concert activities, including free face painting and crafts, lobby entertainment and food-for-purchase, begin at 5:30 p.m. A pre-concert talk about the history of Día de los Muertos will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The concert, featuring the ESO and vocalist José Carlos Díaz performing special arrangements of popular boleros including “Sabor a mi” and “La Llorona” and a performance by the BFH dance ensemble, begins at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be conducted by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman.

This special event is co-presented by the ESO and the City of Elgin in partnership with the Gail Borden Public Library and the Hemmens Cultural Center, and is made possible by support from the Florence B. & Cornelia A. Palmer Foundation and Seigle Foundation.

Tickets are $25 and $5 for students and are available at ElginSymphony.org. The ESO offers free youth tickets for children age 17 and under with a paid adult ticket.

Call the ESO Box Office at 847-888-4000 for more information about this program.