Batavia native Pat Bergeson to perform at The Venue in Aurora

Music duo Annie Sellick and Batavia native Pat Bergeson will perform at The Venue in Aurora at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. (Photo submitted by The Venue )

Music duo Annie Sellick and Batavia native Pat Bergeson will perform at The Venue in Aurora at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.

Nashville-native jazz-vocalist Sellick and husband Bergeson will perform jazz standards, soulful originals and cabaret classics, according to a news release from The Venue.

Guitarist and harmonica player Bergeson moved from Batavia to Nashville upon Chet Atkins’ request to join his band. Bergeson has performed and recorded with a long list of chart toppers like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Michael McDonald. He has toured with Lyle Lovett and Madeleine Peyroux, according to the release.

The pair brings skill, confidence, ease and charm to each show gaining fans and followers wherever they perform. The music is jazz-based with acoustic guitars, harmonica and some percussion, drawing upon many styles creating a show that grooves, soothes and tells stories.

The Venue is located at 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.