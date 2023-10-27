The Local Scene: Monster Mash Bash and more in Kendall County this weekend

Oswegoland Park District’s 40th annual Monster Mash Bash unfolds from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, Oswego. Crafts, candy games and more. Wear your Halloween costume and join the fun. Pre-register for $5, or pay $8 at the door. (Graphic provided by Oswegoland Park District)

Monster Mash Bash: Oswegoland Park District’s 40th annual Monster Mash Bash, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28, Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, Oswego. Crafts, candy games and more. Wear your Halloween costume and join the fun at Oswego High School. Pre-register for $5, or pay $8 at the door.

Registration is per child; it’s free for adults. Registration closes Oct. 27. To register and for more information, go to oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Spooky Sandwitch Trick or Treat Tour: Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veteran’s Park, located at 143 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich. More information is available by going to the Chamber’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sandwichchamber.

Oswego Hauntings: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Montgomery campus of the Oswego Public Library District, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery.

Register to hear Tony Szabelski from American Ghost Walks present his local tales of hauntings and the paranormal. The event is free, but registration is required. Go to oswego.lib.il.us to register and for more information.

Line Dancing: 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 27, Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich. More information is at fvoas.org.