Winterfest brings dazzling snow sculptures to Lake Geneva Jan. 28

The 2026 Winterfest in Lake Geneva is Jan. 28-Feb. 1, and will feature 15 massive snow sculptures on display. (Photo provided by Visit Lake Geneva)

By Aimee Barrows

Marvel at dazzling snow sculptures at Lake Geneva’s 31st annual Winterfest Jan. 28-Feb. 1.

Winterfest is home to America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational. Fifteen talented teams of artists from across the U.S. and the world will create their masterpieces as the public looks on.

Winterfest in Lake Geneva is Jan. 28-Feb. 1, and will feature 15 massive snow sculptures on display. (Photo provided by Visit Lake Geneva)

The teams will begin their work Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park, located on Lake Geneva’s shoreline. They will complete their sculptures on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Winterfest is free to attend and sculptures will be on display through Feb. 1 (or until they melt). In addition to the snow art, guests can enjoy bonfires on the beach, live entertainment, ice sculpture walk, delicious dining in downtown Lake Geneva and much more.

For more information, visit visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest.

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.