The Local Scene: ‘The Mighty Ducks’ film, Master Gardener session in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Catch a couple of hockey movies: “The Mighty Ducks,” a 1992 movie starring Emilio Estevez and Joshua Jackson, will be shown at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Dixon Historic Theatre. At 7:30 p.m., the 1977 movie “Slap Shot,” starring Paul Newman, will be shown at the theater. Get tickets at dixontheatre.com. The theater is at 114 S. Galena Ave. (Route 26).

2. Learn to grow: “Now You Seed It” is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling. Participants will learn the essentials of starting seeds and caring for bedding plants until they’re ready for outdoor planting. Register for this free program by calling the library at 815-625-1370 or calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611, ext. 209.

3. Meet a weather personality: The Whiteside Forum will host guest speaker Andrew Stutzke, a Sterling native and the morning meteorologist for WQAD-TV8 in the Quad-Cities. The event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Odell Public Library in Morrison. He will speak about meteorology, storm chasing, storm preparedness, weather patterns and climate. He also will answer questions about the weather, his life, training and work.

The Odell Public Library is at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison. The event is free.

Stutzke is a graduate of Sterling High School and Sauk Valley Community College. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Northern Illinois University in 2016. He has worked at WQAD since 2018. For information, contact library trustee Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com, text 815-718-5347 or visit Whiteside Forum on Facebook.

4. Have dinner at the Legion: The American Legion in Dixon will serve grilled ribeye steak with sautéed onions and/or mushrooms, baked potatoes with sour cream or french fries, a vegetable, roll, salad and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. The cost is $25. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, which is available for dine-in at the post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.

5. Hear a band: Trippin Molly will perform at the Whisky Barrel Saloon, 305 W. Second St., in Rock Falls at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, while Eli Traum and the Railrunners will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Denny O’s in Fulton.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.