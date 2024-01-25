The Local Scene: Fleetwood Mac tribute band, reading to therapy dogs on tap in Kendall County this weekend

1. Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. Tickets at sandwichoperahouse.org. Second Hand News recreates the experience of seeing Fleetwood Mac in their heyday. Made up of veteran local musicians, the band features spot-on vocal harmonies, careful attention to detail, and electric live shows. Through the talents of these seasoned performers, the spirit and musicianship of Mick Fleetwood, John and Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham come to life on stage. Audiences are energized by dynamic deliveries of favorites from the band’s extensive catalog of hits as well as deep cuts beloved by superfans. The fun these musicians have recreating these classic songs together is infectious; it will bring you to your feet in shared appreciation for one of the greatest bands of all time.

2. Read with Paws: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. Families can bring children to the library to select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Space is limited.

3. Live Music by Tyler Krienitz: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26, Fox Valley Winery, 59 S. Main St., downtown Oswego. Krienitz is a singer-songwriter from Aurora. His music is both traditional and progressive, drawing from influences such as Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, The Velvet Underground, The Tallest Man On Earth and Townes Van Zandt. He performs all over the Chicago area and has released seven studio albums.

4. Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shooting Contest: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27, community room at Allied First Bank, 3201 Orchard Road, Oswego. The Saint Anne’s Knights of Columbus Council 16720 will hold its annual free throw shooting contest for boys and girls ages 9-14. The event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m., and the contest will start at 10 a.m. Contact Tom Grunhard via email at tomcubs72@aol.com. The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal organization. More information about the group is available at its website, kofc16720.stanneparish.org.

5. Family Fun Day: 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 28, Altitude Trampoline Park, Gerry Centennial Plaza, 1600 Douglas Road, Oswego. People can join Altitude for its Family Fun Day and help Altitude celebrate its fifth birthday. Altitude will have tons of games and giveaways all afternoon, plus some extra birthday surprises thrown in. After being closed for six weeks as part of a remodeling project, Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego reopened Dec. 1 with several new attractions designed to cater to kids of all ages. They include a 70-foot soft play unit, a separate smaller toddler soft play and baby area, a dual “Ninja Run,” an interactive “Strike Arena” and a two-player “AeroStrike” interactive cage ball target challenge.

