The Local Scene: ‘Napoleon Dynamite Live,’ MLK Day event, Sycamore Eat Week and more in DeKalb County

1. “Napoleon Dynamite Live”: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. After a screening of the 2004 movie, join actors Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) for a lively discussion. The live show also will include a Q&A session with the actors, improv, a game show and plenty of audience participation. Tickets start at $30 and are available at egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Rescheduled MLK Day Celebration: Help celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road, DeKalb, in collaboration with 10 other area churches. The partner churches for the event include Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rollo United Church of Christ, First Congregational Church, the United Methodist Church of Sycamore, Mayfield Congregational Church, First Lutheran Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, Salem Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church and The Federated Church.

The event also will be streamed live on New Hope’s Facebook page @NewHopeNBC or facebook.com.

3. Sycamore’s Eat Week starts Sunday, Jan. 21, and runs through Jan. 27 at various locations in Sycamore. Organizers said they are pleased to highlight the community’s culinary excellence as well as family-fun dining by offering an entire week of dining and treats at some of Sycamore’s finest restaurants and eateries. No coupon or ticket is necessary. A list of participants can be found online at discoversycamore.com/events/sycamores-eat-week.

4. Stage Coach Players’ “Unintended Consequences,” an experimental theater workshop/black-box production, starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Stage Coach Players Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. The show contains adult language and sexual situations. “Unintended Consequences” is based on the play of the same name written by Scott Morris. The Stage Coach production also will be directed by Morris, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Visiting Mr. Green” in 2021. For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.

5. Winterfest Warm-Up: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lloyds Garden Center, 622 Park Ave., Genoa. The University of Illinois Extension will partner with Bill and Mary Lloyd of Genoa to host a post-WinterFest Warm-Up event for WinterFest attendees. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to warm up after WinterFest. Live music will be provided by Lee Gardner. Comfort food, hot chocolate and beverages will be provided. Registration is not required to attend.

Free tickets are available at eventbrite.com by searching for “WinterFest Warm-Up.”

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.