The Local Scene: Look for eagles, test your trivia in McHenry County

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Search for eagles: Venture to the Fox River from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday for a chance to spot an eagle in nature with the McHenry County Conservation District. Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of Hackmatack Wildlife Refuge, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and McHenry County Audubon will be at the McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville dams and in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, to help spot eagles. Binoculars and scopes will be available to use at each location, and children can take part in guided activities. For information on this free event, visit mccdistrict.org.

Test your trivia knowledge: Join the Alexander Leigh Center for Autism for a night of trivia from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Smith’s Central Wedding & Events in McHenry. Test your brain, win cash prizes and enter raffles. Teams of eight people will compete for prizes as a quizmaster tests your general knowledge with classic trivia questions. All proceeds go to support the nonprofit. Tickets are $25 a person or $200 for a table of eight. For details and to buy tickets, visit aesbid.com/ELP/ALCATRIVIA.

Remote-controlled racing day: Watch competitors race remote-controlled cars at the indoor RC racing day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at McHenry Township Hall in Johnsburg. Anyone ages 12 and older can join by bringing their own RC to race against others. Different categories of races such as buggies, stadium trucks and monster trucks start at 3 p.m. The event, hosted by the Remote Control Racing Club of McHenry Township, is $10 per adult for township residents and $20 per adult for nonresidents. Children and people who volunteer to set up and tear down the event can attend for free. For information, visit bit.ly/RCracingday.

Compete in a card game tournament: Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard is hosting a euchre tournament from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Bring a partner to throw down cards for a chance to win first place and take home all the money. Second place wins gift cards to the distillery. Teams competing against each other will be randomly picked, and the final four teams will enter a bracket-style tournament. Entry is $10 per team of two people. For information, visit facebook.com/RushCreekDistilling.

Tom Petty tribute concert: Enjoy a rock ‘n’ roll show by The Petty Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. This Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band covers all of Petty’s iconic songs such as “American Girl” and “I Won’t Back Down.” The six-person band shows off its musical talents while honoring the legacy of Petty. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40. For details and to buy tickets, visit rauecenter.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.