Local Scene: Race cars, bluegrass music on tap in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Cardio & Coffee: 7 to 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at Oak + Bean, 100 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego. Join us at Oak + Bean for a 45-minute, sweat-dripping fitness class that will combine cardio, plyometrics and core work, and is sure to be a great start to your day. After class, stay for a coffee. Registration includes class and a 16-ounce specialty or drip coffee. For ages 13 and older. Register at Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

2. Junior Dragstrip Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. If your child has a need for speed, then this is the program for them. Drop by the Little White School Museum anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to create your own miniature race car, and then race it on a toy track. Participants walk away with their own wooden vehicle and a medal for participating. Price is per racer, and an adult must accompany children. Register at Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

3. Shake It Off: The Taylor Swift Music Video Dance Party: 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at The Piazza, 85 Executive Dr., Aurora. Bring your friends and celebrate the music of Taylor Swift while dancing the night away with mimosas. Ages 21 and over. For more information, visit www.piazzaaurora.com.

4. Miles Over Mountains: 9 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall, 226 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. Hailing from McHenry, Miles Over Mountains plays a modernized style of progressive bluegrass covering a wide spectrum of genres, dynamics and feeling. The group’s live show captivates the audience with anything from lightning-fast picking to strong three-part harmonies to heartfelt ballads. The band has been performing, touring and making records since early 2014, playing an average of 150 shows per year throughout the Midwest and beyond. The group features Phil Hoffman on upright bass, Caleb Peters on guitar, Sean Shiel on mandolin and Pete Smith on banjo. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $20, available at prekindle.com.

5. The Bar Show: 9 p.m. Jan. 19 at Pinz Entertainment Center, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. The hottest improvised comedy drinking game show comes to Pinz in Yorkville. It’s comedy; it’s improv; it’s a drinking game. It’s a comedy improv show hosted by Patrick Newson. There’s a $10 cover, and doors open at 7 p.m. More information is available at Pinz’s website, pinzyorkville.com.

