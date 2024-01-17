The Local Scene: Concerts, Dueling Pianos in the Sauk Valley this weekend

The watercolor art of Betty Predmore, of Dixon, is on display in the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana's Taft Gallery through the month of January. (Photo provided by Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana)

1. See Windy City Dueling Pianos: Windy City Dueling Pianos, based in Chicago, combines high-energy live music played on two pianos by two highly skilled entertainers with hilarious, interactive comedy! he show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at The Dixon, 114 S. Galena Ave./Illinois route 26, Dixon. Get tickets at https://dixontheatre.com/.

2. Make a sock snowman at the Dixon Public Library: Make the snowman and other winter crafts from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, during the library’s January Family Event. All ages are welcome.

3. Attend a music recital: Woodlawn Arts Academy will host two winter music recitals Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The recitals will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling. The recitals feature Woodlawn Arts Academy’s private music lesson students.

4: Hear Sauk-Valley musicians perform at Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Concert: The postponed concert of chamber music by Clinton Symphony Orchestra musicians will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clinton. The program includes a Dvorak Piano Trio, five madrigals sung by a quartet from Clinton’s RiverChor, and a woodwind quintet composed by Afro-American composer William Grant Still. In addition to season tickets, individual tickets are available at the door, and all students are admitted free. Full information is available at www.clintonsymphony.org.

5. View an art show at the Coliseum Museum: The new year brings new artists to the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana in Oregon, with exhibits by Scott Ide, Dick Cholke, Bob Cholke and Betty Predmore. Scott Ide, of Rochelle, is the Feature Artist for January, with his display of digital photography of local and national scenes. Dick Cholke, of Pecatonica, is presenting his watercolor art in conjunction with his brother Bob Cholke of Rockford, who is showing his digital photography work. Their display is in the Lowden Gallery during January and February. And Betty Predmore, of Dixon, has her watercolor art on display in the Taft Gallery through the month of January. On Friday, Jan. 19, the Coliseum Museum will highlight these exhibits with an artist reception from 6-8 p.m., with music by Lee Murdock of Kaneville.

