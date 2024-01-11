The Local Scene: ‘Shrek Jr.’, Peace and Justice celebration in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Brian Dollinger is the music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

1. ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’: Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools will present their winter musical theater production, DreamWorks’ “Shrek The Musical Jr.” Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13, as well as at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School. Tickets can be bought online at centennialauditorium.org, between 3 and 6 p.m. weekdays at the Centennial Auditorium box office in Sterling, or at the door.

2. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice Celebration: The celebration will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Open Door Community Church, 1705 Sixth Ave., Sterling. It is a free community event to educate, empower and acknowledge those individuals in the Sauk Valley area who have upheld King’s dream. There will be a special keynote speaker, poetry, music, awards presented and free refreshments after the event.

3. Morning Makers: The Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, will host Morning Makers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Friday, Jan. 12. Bring a craft or scrapbook to work on, and visit with other crafters. Call 815-626-3958 to learn more.

4. Catron at Books on First: Steve Catron will perform some tunes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Books on First. His forte is acoustic rock and “rock grass” on the mandolin. Books on First is located at 202 W. First St., Dixon.

5. Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Music of Friendships’ concert: The symphony – which features musicians from the Sauk Valley – and friends will present the annual “Music of Friendships” concert of chamber music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa. Selections include a piano trio piece by Antonin Dvorak, five madrigals from the 16th century sung by a quartet of musicians from RiverChor, and a woodwind quintet by Afro-American composer William Grant Still. Tickets are available at the door for $20 per adult. All students are admitted for free. An adult accompanying a student is admitted for half-price. For information, visit www.clintonsymphony.org.