The Local Scene: Rock ’n’ roll tribute show, yoga classes on tap for Kendall County

Here are some fun things to do this weekend in Kendall County:

1. A Rock ’n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to The Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. The Neverly Brothers concerts take you on a guided musical virtual tour of the birth, near death and resurrection of rock ’n’ roll – from 1955 to 1965. You’ll learn rock history and be thoroughly entertained with their chronological song sequence, stories behind the music and vintage wardrobe changes. The first half of the concert pays tribute to the music created by the 1950s American rock ’n’ roll pioneers – which by 1960 had become a distant memory but became the inspiration for the next wave of young rock bands from Britain. The second half then pays tribute to the 1964 British Invasion bands that re-recorded the forgotten 1950s American rock music – along with lesser known early 1960s rhythm and blues songs, recorded their own original songs and pulled rock ’n’ roll from the edge of extinction by reinventing and re-energizing it for a new generation. Tickets are available at sandwichoperahouse.org.

2. Sunday Funday Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe, 508 Center Parkway, Suite C, in Yorkville.

3. Tony Logue and the 184 with special guest Max Benson: 9 p.m. Jan. 13, The Law Office Pub and Music Hall, 226 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. Tony Logue hails from western Kentucky, and has a blend of Americana, country folk and heartland rock ’n’ roll. His 2022 album “Jericho” debuted at No. 12 on the iTunes top country chart, was voted among the top 22 best albums of 2022 by Kentucky Country Music, 2022 top 40 Albums of the Year by Whiskey Riff, and Saving Country Music’s most Essential Albums of 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $20, available at www.prekindle.com/event/65232-tony-logue-yorkville.

4. Common Allies: 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 4353 Tuma Road in Yorkville. Brothers Conor and Ryan Ashe discovered the magical and rad ways of rock ’n’ roll music at the age of 12. Through the mystical spirals of their musical journey, they picked up a multitude of sonic influences ranging from classical to jam, psychedelic to Americana, prog to alternative rock. Their vocal precision and harmonic mastery procured them a gig covering for Art Garfunkel in Chicago when a blizzard grounded him in his hometown of New York City. Their eclectic knowledge and appreciation of the psychedelic 1960s awarded them an opening slot as a four-piece rock band for the legendary Jefferson Starship. They tackled the scene in Chicago, then shipped their ambitions halfway across the country to the rough-and-tumble entertainment capital of Los Angeles.

