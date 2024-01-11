The Local Scene: Fire and Ice Festival, MLK Day Celebration, live music and more in DeKalb County

The Sycamore Park District will hold its second annual Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Sycamore Park District. )

1. Watch The Neverly Brothers take on a rock ‘n’ roll tribute ranging from acts like Elvis to The Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. Next up will be Second Hand News in a Fleetwood Mac tribute at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

For more information, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

2. Take advantage of the week’s seasonal weather just in time for Sycamore Park District’s Fire and Ice Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road. Free family activities include ice cream sundaes from Sycamore Lions Club, Jaybird Dog Training demonstrations at 1:30 and 3 p.m. and Mad Science’s Fire & Ice show at 2 p.m., featuring experiments including foggy dry ice storms, shivering scissors, special bubbly showers and more. NIU Outdoor Adventures will provide interactive winter activities, the city of Sycamore will have a touch-a-truck fire truck and snowplow, and kids can get creative in a craft area. After the outdoor activities, sample a variety of chilis at the Community Chili Cook-off. Tasting tickets cost $10, and entry fee is $25.

For more information, email melissad@sycparks.org or visit sycparks.org.

3. Enjoy live music and drinks with a performance of the Ron Porter Band from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Whiskey Acres Distilling Company, 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. Tacos Las Manitas will be on hand offering food. For more information, visit whiskeyacres.com.

4. Help celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road, DeKalb, in collaboration with 10 other area churches. The partner churches for the event include Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rollo United Church of Christ, First Congregational Church, The United Methodist Church of Sycamore, Mayfield Congregational Church, First Lutheran Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, Salem Lutheran Church, 1st United Methodist Church and The Federated Church.

The event also will be streamed live on New Hope’s Facebook page @NewHopeNBC or www.facebook.com.

5. Experience guest artists Christian Lindberg, a trombonist, and Roland Pöntinen, a pianist, in recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, presented by Northern Illinois University at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Next up will be a faculty recital performed by the Avalon String Quartet at 7 p.m. Jan. 25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com.

