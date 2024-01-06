The Local Scene: Yoga, jazz show on tap in Kendall County this weekend

Yoga at the Museum will be offered from 8 to 9 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego (Photo povided by the Oswegoland Park District)

Here are some things going on in Kendall County this weekend:

Music of Chicago jazz saxophonist Harold Dawson: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, Fox Valley Winery, 59 S. Main St., Oswego. His music is an ethereal blend of smooth jazz, R&B, funk and soul, a reflection of his vast musical influences and his ability to assimilate different styles into a sound that is uniquely his. Dawson is a musical storyteller, weaving narratives through his melodies.

Yoga at the Museum: 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Step inside one of Oswego’s most historic buildings and enjoy the ambiance of stained glass windows and wood panel floors as you take part in a rejuvenating morning yoga practice. Find new energy through breathwork and deep stretches guaranteed to leave you feeling relaxed and ready to calmly take on the week ahead. Ages 13 and older. Fee is $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Register at oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

