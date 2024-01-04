The Local Scene: Start out 2024 with laughs at comedy shows in McHenry County

GreenRoom Improv performs regularly at The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin and Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake (shown). (Photo provided by Kara Gardner Photography)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Historic quilt exhibition: The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum kicks off its 2024 quilt exhibition Friday at the Woodstock Opera House. Visit the opera house’s community room during regular box office hours to view historic quilts made by McHenry County residents. More than 160 quilts dating from the 1880s to the 1940s will be displayed at the free exhibit until Jan. 31. One quilt given to the Rev. Lafayette Dillard Beck of the First Presbyterian Church in Woodstock in 1917 has more than 500 names of Woodstock residents embroidered on the back. For details, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org/2024-woodstock-opera-house-quilt-show.

2. Run in a frozen race: The Frozen Gnome 10K and 50K will kick off at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake. The race is not for the faint of heart, as it’s rated a triple black diamond course with multiple hills. Runners will race through the winter wonderland trails and even take a ride down “butt slide hill.” Stop by the “Gnome Depot” for hot soup, homemade goodies, coffee and drinks. Visit runfrozengnome.com for information.

3. Improv show: Enjoy a comedy improv show by the GreenRoom at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. GreenRoom Improv is described as clean and high-energy comedy for the whole family. The ensemble will take the audience through games and improvised songs and bring audience members onstage. Standard adult tickets are $20 each. For information and to buy tickets, visit rauecenter.org.

4. Start your vacation planning: Cary Travel Express’ 26th annual travel show will be from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake. The free convention will have destination seminars for cruises, tours and honeymoons. Learn how to plan the perfect trip to places such as Greece, Japan and New Zealand. Enter to win a grand prize of a three-night stay for two people at Breathless resort in Punta Cana. Visit facebook.com/carytravelexpress for information.

5. Get your laugh on: Lucy’s Comedy will be coming to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake for an 8:30 p.m. show Friday. The standup comedy show will be hosted by Mike Preston. Headliner Mr. Derick has appeared at the Just for Laughs comedy festival five times. Comedian Marcus Hendricks is an actor on NBC’s Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. with a passion for standup. Standard adult tickets are $25 each. For information and to buy tickets, visit rauecenter.org.

