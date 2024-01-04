The Local Scene: New Year STEM crafts, NIU women’s basketball, orchestra competition and more in DeKalb County

Shaw Local file photo – Northern Illinois Huskies forward Mikayla Brandon goes to the basket ahead of Bowling Green Falcons guard Jocelyn Tate during their game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. New Year STEM Event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore. Participants can try their hand at DIY projects such as making their own digital clock, holiday items or snowmen. Payment is due upon arrival. The library accepts credit cards.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

2. Take a DIY class to learn about Mossy Art 101 from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Warehouse in Park, 662 Park Ave, Genoa. The event also is co-hosted by Bill Lloyd’s Garden Center. Participants can expect to create their own version of a woodland scene using natural materials that will be provided. Warehouse on Park’s bar also will be open and offering a signature cocktail for the event. Tickets cost $40.

To learn more and sign up, visit facebook.com/events or www.eventbrite.com.

3. Watch the Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team take on Miami at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

For information, visit niuhuskies.com/sports/womens-basketball.

4. Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Arthur D. Montzka’s Young Artists Concerto Competition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on Northern Illinois University Campus, 400 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Tickets or registration is not required. Audience members are welcome to attend all or any of the day’s performances.

The competition application was open to instrumentalists who are Illinois residents and 18 years of age and younger as of Dec. 15. Each of the applicants will have 12 minutes to perform one movement of a concerto of the musician’s choice that will be critiqued by a panel of judges.

The winner will be announced after the competition and on social media. The winner will perform the concerto with the orchestra at the KSO’s Arthur D. Montzka Memorial Concert.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org.

5. Catch a movie this weekend.

At Sycamore State Theater, 420 W. State St., “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Migration” and “Wonka” are showing this weekend. For information, call 815-991-5112 or visit sycamorestatetheater.com.

AMC Market Square 10, 2160 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, is showing films this weekend that include “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Migration,” “The Color Purple,” “Wonka,” “Anyone But You,” “The Iron Claw,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “The Boys in the Boat,” “Godzilla Minus One” and “Night Swim.” For information, call the theater at 815-748-7887.

