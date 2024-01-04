The Local Scene: Band concert, comedy show in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Catch a concert: Join the Sterling Municipal Band for its annual winter concert featuring solo saxophonist Riley Carter. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at New Life Lutheran Church, 702 W. Lynn Blvd., Sterling. Admission is free.

2. Have some laughs: An amateur comedy show and contest will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at The Rusty Fox Alehouse & Wine Bar, 1 E. Third St., Sterling. See 10 comedians, with the audience voting for the winner. Limited seats. Buy tickets at order.toasttab.com/online/rustyfoxalehouse.

3. Get some comfort food: The Dixon American Legion will serve ham and cheesy potatoes, rolls, vegetables, salad and dessert Friday, Jan. 5. Carryout or dine-in will be available. The bar opens at 3 p.m. Call 815-284-2003 for reservations. The Dixon American Legion is located at 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

4. Work on crafts: The Dixon Public Library’s adult take-and-make craft for January is a do-it-yourself watercolor print, with the choice of a sweet or sassy print available at the reference desk while supplies last. The library is located at 221 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

5. Roll around the rink: Go roller skating at The Rink at Pine Creek, 6929 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris. Winter hours are from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.