The Local Scene: Noon Year’s Eve, Dueling Pianos and more in DeKalb County

1. Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. The family-friendly event will ring in the new year a little early Sunday. A $5 buffet is offered for children 12 and younger. The event also will feature kids activities, a photo op and a balloon drop at noon.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

2. Kids Winter Break Activities: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday, Dec. 30, at 35:35 Makers Collective, 265 W. Peace Road, Sycamore. The event is hosted by the Collective and Vuur Lont Candle Co. Children and families are welcome to bring the kids for hands-on fun with featured make-and-take craft projects to keep the little ones happy and occupied during their holiday break. Offered projects are “quick, simple and fun,” event organizers said. Some offered projects are free, while others are $15.

For information, visit www.3535makerscollective.com.

3. Story Time and Craft with Miss Stormy: From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. A special Yule time story and craft session with Miss Stormy will have children learning more about the winter solstice, which marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Yuletide traditionally last 12 days. This year, the solstice is Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Program participants will celebrate the return of light and the promise of warmth and growth in the coming months. The program is free and open for kids ages 2 to 7. No registration is required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

For information, visit www.dkpl.org/events, email Stormy at stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.

4. Dueling Pianos: At 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Brown Pub, 200 Somonauk Road, Hinckley. General admission is $10. For information and to buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.

5. Live music by InFunktious from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St., Sycamore. Next up will be Acoustic Deficit Disorder from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. For information, visit pjscourthouse.com.