The Local Scene: New Year’s Eve celebrations in McHenry County

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. New Year’s at the Dole Mansion: Ring in the new year at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake on Sunday. The celebration starts at 7:30 p.m., with heavy hors d’oeuvres by Wild Asparagus and a retro candy “bar” by The Inside Scoop. Explore the mansion to find different musical performances including Modern Day Romeos in the ballroom, Randy Ingrams on the piano in the mansion and Jazz Arts Duo in Lou’s Lounge. Celebrate midnight with a balloon drop, confetti blasters and a champagne toast. Tickets are $125. For details and to buy tickets, visit thedole.org.

2. Off Square Music New Year’s Eve party: Join Off Square Music in a New Year’s Eve celebration at 8 p.m. Sunday at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock. The event, which is free but with donations encouraged, is the largest fundraiser for Off Square Music and will have live performances, pizza and champagne. There will be musical performances by Rich Prezioso, Jacquie Manning of Small Potatoes and an open mic session. Off Square Music is a nonprofit that helps local musicians create and share music. For information and to register to attend the event, visit offsquaremusic.org.

3. Sober New Year’s Eve: Celebrate the new year sober starting at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Other Side in Crystal Lake. Enjoy a night of games while embracing sobriety. Right after midnight, a free raffle will be drawn with prizes such as gift cards, cash and paintball admissions. Attendees must be 18 or older starting at 10 p.m. Visit facebook.com/TheOtherSideClub for details.

4. New Year’s at Lucky Lulu’s: Celebrate the start of 2024 at 9 p.m. Sunday at Lucky Lulu’s in Prairie Grove. The New Year’s Eve party will have heavy appetizers, party favors and a premium open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Share a champagne toast at midnight, and dance the night away as DJ Mike spins crowd-pleasing music. The pub has many games to keep up the fun, including darts, shuffleboard and a golf simulator. Tickets are $65 a person. Call 815-526-3311 for details and to make reservations.

5. Bowl and sing on New Year’s Eve: Bring the family for an evening of New Year’s Eve fun Sunday at Kingston Lanes in Woodstock. Open bowling starts at noon, and karaoke starts at 6 p.m. Lane rentals are $30 an hour, and shoe rentals are $4. Champagne and sparkling cider will be provided for a toast. Visit kingstonlanes.com for details and call 815-338-2105 for reservations.

