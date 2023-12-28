The Local Scene: New Year’s Eve celebration, artisan vendor market on tap in Kendall County

Oswegoland Park District’s Boulder Point Recreation Center is holding a Ring in the NOON year family friendly event on Sunday. (Graphic provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

Five things to do in Kendall County this weekend:

1. Happy NOON Year: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 31, Oswegoland Park District’s Boulder Point recreation center, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, Ring in the NOON year with this family friendly event where kids of all ages can enjoy New Year’s Eve! Burn off some energy playing in the gym, make a party favor, or grab a snack. This NOON year will be complete with a countdown and balloon drop at noon. Each person attending must register.

To register and for more information, go to the Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

2. Artisan Vendor Market: Through Jan. 7, The SĀF House, 4025B Route 34, Oswego. More than 20 artisan vendors, each offering unique and handcrafted goods and services, will be featured. Crafted jewelry and accessories along with home decor and art will be on sale. The market also will feature spa treatments, personalized skincare consultations and aromatherapy.

The market is not just about tangible gifts. Immerse yourself in a delightful range of services that will leave you feeling pampered and rejuvenated. Experience luxurious spa treatments, indulge in personalized skincare consultations, and explore the soothing world of aromatherapy. The SĀF House will be adorned with twinkling lights, stunning decorations, and the joyful sounds of holiday cheer. Soak up the magical atmosphere and let yourself be transported to a Winter Wonderland like no other. More information is available at spiritualafmetaphysical.com.

3. Interactive movie bags: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 28, Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery. Pick up a bag with activities and treats to keep the whole family engaged with the film. Each bag has supplies for four children. Movies are not included in the bag. While supplies last.

4. Music of Zachary “Sonny” Edwards: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29, Fox Valley Winery, 59 S. Main St., Oswego. Zachary “Sonny” Edwards, is a one-man-band with a smooth and gritty voice.

5. All You Can Eat Fish Fry Buffet: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29, American Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St., Oswego. Cost is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $8.50 for children younger than 10. Kids 3 and younger eat free. Cash only.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans’ organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest veterans service organization, committed to mentoring and sponsorship of youth programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.

The Oswego American Legion Post 675 was founded in 1932 and chartered in 1933. More information is at oswegolegion.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.