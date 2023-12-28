The Local Scene: Line dancing, Dungeons & Dragons Brawl this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Kerri Smith, owner/operator of The Paper Escape, points out a new crop of graphic novels for sale Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the downtown Dixon store. The Paper Escape will be the site of the Dungeons & Dragons Brawl this weekend. (Alex T. Paschal)

1. Grab some lunch or dinner: Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in Dixon on Friday, Dec. 29. The Dixon restaurant at 1681 S. Galena Ave. marks the first Chipotle location within more than 30 miles and is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant features the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane in which customers can pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

2. Dance the night away: A New Year’s Line Dance Party begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Champs, 11 E. Third St., Sterling. An entry fee of $15 includes party favors, a taco bar and dancing. This event will feature a mix of line dancing and house party music. Drinks are available for purchase at the bar. Hosted by Dixon Country Dancing.

3. Sing it loud: Just Push Play will be spinning tunes and running karaoke at the Dixon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 540 on Friday, Dec. 29, when there will be a December drawing to close out the 100th anniversary of the post. Get a free ticket for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas. The post is located at 1560 Franklin Grove Road and is open to the public. The event begins at 7 p.m., and the drawing is at 8 p.m.

4. Go shopping: An artisan holiday pop-up shop will be at the Next Picture Show Community Arts Center, 113 W. First St., Dixon. The artisan shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

5. Would you like to play a game?: The biannual Dungeons & Dragons Brawl will take place this weekend at The Paper Escape, 205 W. First St., Dixon. The brawl begins at noon Saturday, Dec. 30. There is a $5 entry fee. The winner receives half the collected money pot in the form of a gift card to The Paper Escape. For information, call 815-284-7567.