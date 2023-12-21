The Local Scene: Trolley tours around Starved Rock

Learn about the National Historic Landmark known as Starved Rock State Park and Lodge by hopping on a trolley tour, Dec. 23 or 24. Register by going to the website at www.starvedrocklodge.com/activities/activities/trolley-tours/. ((Photo courtesy of Starved Rock Lodge/ Kathy Casstevens-Jasiek))

1. A Magical Cirque Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. Joliet. A nostalgic variety show featuring world-class entertainers. For tickets, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com/events. For more information, visit magicalcirquechristmas.com.

2. Brush & Brew : 7 - 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, The EXibit Fine Arts Center and Gallery, 315 Bedford Road, Morris. This event is held once a month on a Friday night at 7 pm, and involves a guided painting that you get to take home at the end of the night. Each session can hold up to 30 people, so it’s a great fundraiser for any group. $27 for members, $30 for nonmembers BYOB and snacks.

3. Four Rivers Story Trail: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, off of Blackberry Lane south of Bridge Street, in Channahon. Enjoy the book “Best in Snow” by April Pulley Sayre along the Four Rivers Story Trail. This non-fiction picture book has stunning images and minimal text. Read the story along the trail and see for yourself the creatures that are active in winter. At each stop, there will be one to two pages to read. Appropriate for all ages. Free. Runs from Tuesday, Dec. 26, to Tuesday, Jan. 9.

4. Family Movie : 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday. Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St., Morris. Enjoy family time by viewing “Lightyear” Pixar’s movie about how Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story” came to be. The theme explores how life is about how failure is part of every life but you get back up and try again. Running time 100 min. All ages. Free. For more information, call 815-942-6880.

5. Trolley Tours: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Starved Rock State Park and Lodge, Utica. Learn about the National Historic Landmark known as Starved Rock State Park and Lodge. Travel to the Lock and Dam, through historic downtown Utica and to the Starved Rock Visitor center. Adults: $18, Seniors: $15, Children 10 and under: $13, Children 3 and under: Free. Register by going clicking here or going to the website at www.starvedrocklodge.com/activities/activities/trolley-tours/.