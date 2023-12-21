The Local Scene: Christmas lights and shows fill holiday weekend in McHenry County

Pastor Doc Newcomb of the United Methodist Church talks about the significance of the candy cane in Christianity before the start of a live Nativity scene Sunday at Cody's Farm & Orchard in Marengo. (Sean King)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Get fun and festive: The Food Shed Co-op and Delicja Homemade Polish Foods will be hosting a last-minute holiday party from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kishwaukee Brewing Company in Woodstock. Eat homemade pierogies and cookies made by Delicja, take a photo with Santa’s elf and enjoy craft beers at the Fun & Festive event. The Food Shed Co-op will be selling gift boxes filled with locally sourced products and provide free Furoshiki fabric gift wrapping with purchase. For more information, visit facebook.com/kishwaukeebrewingco.

2. A Carpenters Christmas: Enjoy a holiday concert featuring music from The Carpenters at 7 p.m. Friday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Lisa Rock and her six-piece band will play music from The Carpenters’ holiday albums and Christmas variety shows. Performances will include classics like “Merry Christmas Darling” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Tickets range from $30 to $40. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.

3. Christmas light show: Stop by the Hanson Barn in Marengo this weekend for a light show experience that lights up the winter night sky. The light show, located at 5107 Thorne Road, is displayed every night from 6 to 8 p.m. until Sunday. Enjoy the free show from the warmth and comfort of your car. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit bit.ly/hansonbarnlightshow.

4. Christmas in the barn: A live nativity story service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Cody’s Farm in Marengo. The show will feature real animals including a donkey, camel, sheep and goats. Music will be provided by Mary Pat Sass. The barn, located at 19502 River Road, will not be heated, so dress for the weather. Cody’s Farm encourages attendees to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food pantry. For more details, visit facebook.com/codysfarmorchard.

5. Festivus in McHenry: Air your grievances from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes. The shops will have a “Seinfeld” inspired Festivus-themed day for shoppers looking to get last-minute gifts. Take your picture with the Festivus pole and test yourself against shop owners at various Feats of Strength. Live music will be performed by Johnny J from Royal Pop. For more details, visit bit.ly/mchenryfestivus.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.