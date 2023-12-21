The Local Scene: 17th annual Largest Holiday Office Party, holiday foster pets, live music in DeKalb County

Becca Shank, an adoption specialist at Tails Humane Society hangs out with Buddy Monday, July 24, 2023, who is available for adoption at the shelter in DeKalb. Tails will be hosting the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl Saturday Aug. 5 in downtown DeKalb with all proceeds benefitting the homeless pets at the shelter. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

1. DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party: 5 p.m. Thursday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Join Fatty’s for the 17th annual event sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and the Daily Chronicle to toast to the holidays. A free appetizer buffet runs from 5 to 6 p.m. “Office Party” Santa will pass out wrapped gifts for adults at 6 p.m. Live music from Craig Mathey kicks off at 5 p.m., with Rockin Mockstar Live Band Karaoke at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com.events.

2. Enjoy live music by Stephen Bores: His performance runs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St., Sycamore. He’ll be followed by Acoustic Sin performing Dec. 23; InFunktious, Dec. 29; and Acoustic Deficit Disorder, Dec. 30.

For more information, visit www.pjscourthouse.com.

3. Enjoy live music by Bill Glaysher & Al Sochacki: The performance runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb.

For more information, visit www.whiskeyacres.com

4. Home for the Howlidays Sleepovers with Tails Humane Society: Foster a furry friend this holiday season with several upcoming chances to give a shelter dog a much needed break, starting with pickup times running from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional sleepover dates with pickup times include 6 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29 and 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 30. If you’re staying home for the holidays, Tails invites you to share your home with a Tails shelter dog to spend a few nights with you? Those interested should come to Tails at 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb, call 815-758-2457 or email info@tailshumanesociety.org for more information. Fosters will need to complete a survey and will be provided information on the sleepover process at Tails.

For more information, visit www.tailshumanesociety.org/holiday-sleepovers/.

5. Christmas Jazz at Hy-Vee in Sycamore: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore. Those doing some last-minute shopping before Christmas this weekend. The Black Tie Jazz Trio will peform.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.