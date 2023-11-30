The Local Scene: Sauk Valley area offers Christmas walks, concerts this weekend

Northern Star Farms of Poplar Grove provided two horse-drawn carriages to shuttle passengers through the lighted display Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Rock Falls' Centennial Park. Visitors now can drive through the display to see the sights. (Alex T. Paschal)

1. Take a walk or two: Sterling’s Seasonal Sights and Sounds Downtown Christmas Walk and Dixon’s Christmas Walk both are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1.

Sterling’s Christmas Walk will begin at 5 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Library Plaza tree. This event features live entertainment and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the activities at Santa’s Workshop on Fourth Street between First Avenue and Locust Street after the lighting.

Santa’s Workshop will offer free games and activities for children and families. Horse and carriage rides by Carriage Springs Farms will be offered through downtown Sterling at no cost. Carriage rides will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, 3D Sound Co. will provide holiday music for the event. The evening will be capped off with a fireworks display over the Sterling riverfront at 8 p.m.

Throughout the evening, guests are encouraged to wander Dale Park and explore a variety of holiday inflatables, including some photo ops. Live entertainment also will be provided in Dale Park. For a complete list of holiday activities, visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events/seasonal-sights-sounds.

Dixon’s Christmas Walk, sponsored by Discover Dixon, begins at 5 p.m. at KSB Hospital for the tree lighting. Kids can take photos with Santa, and families can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, strolling carolers, character street performers, roaming madrigals and more.

“The annual Dixon Christmas Walk is a community tradition,” said Jennifer Lang, director of community relations and events at Discover Dixon. “Everyone wants to be a part of the Christmas Walk, whether it’s bringing their family to see Santa, shop the amazing downtown stores, engage in the festive street performers, or have their organization or business hand out hot chocolate or provide a fun holiday game.”

The festive fun continues the following week, with Santa at the Cabin from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Old Settler’s Log Cabin, 115 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be sitting around a Christmas tree indoors, ready to greet families and take photos.

2. Attend a concert: The Dixon Municipal Band, under the direction of Jon James, will present its annual Christmas concert Saturday, Dec. 2. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School. Expect to hear traditional holiday favorites such as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Concert Suite” from “The Polar Express,” “The Toy Shop” and the Mannheim Steamroller hit “Deck the Halls.”

A new selection this year will be “An American Christmas.” Cathy James and her contrabass saxophone will be featured on “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” The program will also include “A Christmas Festival,” “Brazilian Sleigh Bells,” “Old Scottish Melody” and “A Most Wonderful Christmas.”

3. Support some pets: Granny Rose Animal Shelter will host a craft fair that includes pictures with Santa from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Granny Rose K-9 Enrichment Center, which is next door to the shelter at 613 River Lane, Dixon. The pet pantry is open during shelter hours and also from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 for those needing extra assistance.

4. View the Christmas lights: Centennial Park in Rock Falls is awash in twinkling lights for the fourth annual Holiday Light Display. The park is lit up from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Saturday, Dec. 23. There is no admission fee to visit the park.

Local businesses, churches and organizations create stunning holiday displays at the park’s shelters and in the green space. A canned food drive for the Sauk Valley Food Bank is planned for Saturday, Dec. 2, with the public also asked to bring an unwrapped toy to the park Friday, Dec. 8, to be donated to the Toys for Tots drive. Centennial Park is at 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. For information, go to visitrockfalls.com/holiday-light-display.

Another large drive-thru display is located on the Morrison Tech campus on the south edge of Morrison on Route 78. The Vos Holiday Light Display can be viewed there from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

A special Christmas on Campus night will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Cocoa and candy canes will be available during the event.

5. Watch a play: The Morrison Music Theater Association will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Admission is free. This delightful family comedy will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Morrison Tech Auditorium. The performances are sponsored by RKR & Associates Landscape Nursery and produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.