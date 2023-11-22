The Local Scene: Holiday markets and celebrations in Kane County this weekend

The Fox Valley Nutcracker: Fox Valley Ballet will present The Fox Valley Nutcracker on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre at 1250 W. Wilson St. Fox Valley Ballet is a 501(c)(3) organization in Batavia. There will be three shows throughout the weekend, at 1 and 6 p.m. Nov. 25, and at 1 p.m. Nov. 26. Tickets range in price from $30-$45 for adults and $20-$35 for children, based on seat location, and can be purchased at www.bataviafineartscentre.org/events/fox-valley-nutcracker. The ballet will feature beautiful dance, lavish sets, festive costumes and Tchaikovsky’s magical score. The production is said to be the largest “Nutcracker” performance in the Chicago suburbs, and will showcase professional and student dancers while giving back to the Kane County community.

Holiday Pop-Up Market: Voice with Vee in Elgin will host a free, family-friendly holiday market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at 66 S. Grove St. Guests can shop a variety of artisan vendors selling food, unique holiday gifts, crochet animals, fresh flower bouquets and more. Kids will be able to create their own stockings for free. For more information, visit the Voice with Vee website at voicewithvee.com or call 847-873-5950.

Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration: Geneva Commons will present its annual tree-lighting celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in front of Williams-Sonoma by the bell tower. Guests will have the chance to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, along with Christmas carolers. Free small toys will be handed out to the kids, and free hot chocolate will be available to everyone. For more information, visit the Geneva Commons website at shopgenevacommons.com/event/christmas-tree-lighting.

Light Parade Viewing Party: Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles will host a holiday open house and parade viewing party during the Electric Christmas Parade from 3 p.m. into the evening Saturday, Nov. 25. The theater at 111 W. Main St. (Route 64) in the heart of downtown will have a great view of the parade. Hot chocolate, coffee and cider, as well as snacks and entertainment will be provided. The family-friendly event will feature live performances every half hour. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Leslie Hunt Band: The Leslie Hunt Band, led by former “American Idol” contestant and St. Charles local Leslie Hunt, will perform a free show Saturday evening, Nov. 25, at the Hunt House Creative Arts Center at 113 E. Main St. in St. Charles. The show will feature sets from student bands followed by the Leslie Hunt Band. Performances will begin after the Electric Christmas Parade concludes, roughly from 6:30 to 10 p.m. All events at Hunt House Creative Arts Center are BYOB. For more information, visit the Hunt House website at www.hunthouse.co or go to the event page on Facebook.