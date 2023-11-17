Local Scene DeKalb County: Moonlight Magic, Sycamore fireworks and more

Storefront windows will come alive from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday as arts, theater and dance groups perform during Moonlight Magic, a family-friendly shopping event in downtown Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

1. Moonlight Magic: From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Sycamore. Hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, the family-friendly event will see storefront windows come alive as arts, theater and dance groups from across the county perform. Moonlight Magic is meant to help showcase area artists, get the community in the holiday spirit and encourage folks to shop and support local businesses this season. Stores will be open late, with some offering sales. Santa and Mrs. Claus will even make an appearance in one of the windows.

For more information, visit www.discoversycamore.com

2. 100th Anniversary Fireworks for Sycamore Park District: Runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore. The Sycamore Park District was established and its first Board of Commissioners voted into office on Nov. 27, 1923. The family-friendly fireworks show will celebrate all the park district has accomplished over the past century.

For more information, visit www.sycparks.org.

3. Holiday Traditions guided tours at historic Ellwood House Museum: These start at 1 p.m. Wednesday and run through Dec. 17 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place in DeKalb.

Ticket sales are underway. For more information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events.

4. Northern Illinois University Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Thursday at the NIU Music Building’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. In the same venue, the NIU Philharmonic performs at 7 p.m. Friday. Check out the full lineup, including the Avalon String Quartet at 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

For more information, visit www.niumusic.universitytickets.com.

5. Bad Momz of Comedy: Kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. The all-mom comedy group is based out of the greater Chicago area and features five women whose comedy careers span across outlets in and outside of Chicago.

For more information, visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org.

