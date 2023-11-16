The Local Scene: Cider Stroll and Tree Lighting in Kane County this weekend

Cider Stroll: Hawthorne Hill Nature Center in Elgin will present a 21+ nature stroll and cider tasting event from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 through their woods at 28 Brookside Drive. The stroll will feature eight local hard cider tasting stations, with scavenger hunts and prizes along the way. Admission costs $40 per person, and can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, contact Lauren@TheHaightElgin.com.

Christmas on the Fox: Art of the Heartland will unwrap its annual holiday arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. All featured items will be handmade by the exhibiting artists. Wares will include Christmas floral art, candies, a wide variety of jewelry, unique photography, paper crafts, clothing, apparel and accessories. Folk art with holiday themes, homemade soup and dip mixes, handmade soap, wood signs, knitting and many other great Christmas presents will be available for purchase. There also will be holiday greens for sale from Heinz Brothers Greenhouse. Admission costs $5. For more information, to apply to be a crafter, or for a coupon for $1 off admission, visit Art of the Heartland at artoftheheartland.com/christmasonthefox.

Dog Day at the Brewery: D&G Brewing of St. Charles and The Water Bowl Doggie Daycare of Geneva collaborate to host a canine-friendly event from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the D&G brewery. Kane County beer drinkers and their four-legged friends are invited for a day of pints and pet pampering. Humans can relax and savor a beer, while their pups can enjoy nail clippings, pup cups, snacks and goodie bags. Several local brands and businesses will be available to offer advice and discounts on dog walking, daycare and veterinarian services. Visit facebook.com/dandgbrewery.

Family Fun Day: Pickle Haus in Algonquin plans a family fun day from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at its facilities at 1621 S. Randall Road. The whole family is invited to a day of sports, food, entertainment and family bonding. Pickleball games, pizza, beverages and other kid-friendly fun will be on site, including face painting, balloon animals and more. The cost to register is $15 per person, which can be done at picklehaus.com/event/family-fun-day.

Whiskey, Cigar and BBQ Fest: Hampshire Social will host a Whiskey, Cigar and BBQ Fest from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the restaurant at 124 S. State St. in Hampshire. The event will feature pairings of cigars from Oliva Cigar Co., whiskey from Rush Creek Distilling out of Harvard, and barbecue from Double R BBQ of Pingree Grove. Admission will cost $60 per person, and tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/yckyn49n.