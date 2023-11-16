McHenry County Local Scene: Holiday walks and craft fairs

Despite the rain, Santa Claus was outside Adam's Memorials & Memorable Gifts in McHenry during a previous Downtown McHenry Holiday Walk. (Shaw Local file photo)

Walk into the holidays: Enjoy holiday events all weekend at the Downtown McHenry Holiday Walk. Stroll through the shops for the Cocoa Crawl from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Shops will have live mannequins creating winter scenes in store windows and treats will be provided along the trail. A Toys for Tots parade will go through downtown McHenry starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday at Veterans Park will be packed with free events starting at noon with horse-drawn sleigh rides, kids activities and a meet-and-greet with Santa at the gazebo. The McHenry High School Vocal Warriors will lead everyone with carols at 4 p.m. and the city will flip on the holiday lights throughout downtown at 5 p.m. For more information, visit mchenrychamber.com/downtown-holiday-walk.

Art of the Land: Explore and shop the work of over 50 local artisans at this year’s Art of the Land Fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Starline Factory in Harvard. Live music, raffles, appetizers and a cash bar will be at the art show. Artists will be selling their work including paintings, photography, pottery, stained glass art, wood carvings and felted creations.

Attendees can vote for their favorite photo in a photography contest and poets will be at the fair on Friday. Thirty percent of art sales go to support the Land Conservancy of McHenry County. Tickets cost $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit conservemc.org/art-of-the-land-fundraiser.

Christmas craft show: The 43rd annual Christmas in the Country Craft Show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. Over 65 local crafters will be selling handmade goods, baked goods and candy. Purchase raffle tickets for $4 each for a chance to win prizes including $1,000 cash, a gift card bundle for local restaurants, a pizza oven and Visa gift cards. A kids raffle basket of gift cards will be $2 per ticket.

A food court also will be at the show. Admission is $3. For more details, visit facebook.com/StElizabethAnnSetonCatholicChurch.

Polar Express pub crawl: Don your best holiday pajamas at the McHenry Polar Express Pub Crawl from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Start at the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce office to receive a “train ticket” and travel to participating locations for drink specials and entertainment. Participants automatically will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of 20 prizes.

A free trolley will run between downtown locations until 10:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person. For more information, visit mchenrychamber.com/polar-express-pub-crawl.

Holiday craft fair: The 35th annual Village of Island Lake Holiday Craft Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the village hall building. Over 35 vendors will be selling unique holiday gifts like baked goods, makeup, candles, jewelry and more.

Vendors at the fair include Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Wildman Winecrafts and Burn This Candle. Visit villageofislandlake.com for more details.