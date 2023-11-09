The Local Scene: Holiday markets and chili cook-off in Kane County this weekend

Winterfest Art Market: Water Street Studios in Batavia will host a three-day holiday market featuring handcrafted art and goods created by local artists and makers. The market will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. The event will span the entire northwest corner of the building at 160 S. Water St., including the Dock at 150 First St., Hearth & Hammer, Kiss The Sky and Water Street Studios. Daily live music, food and interactive activities will be available. For more information, visit the event webpage at waterstreetstudios.org/studio-events/winterfest-art-market-3 or call 630-761-9977.

Cranksgiving: The Bike Rack in St. Charles hosts a donation drive and bike ride to help the Salvation Army support local families in need. Participants are invited to ride their bikes to local grocery stores to pick up food items and drop them off at The Bike Rack at 2930 Campton Hills Drive between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 11. There will be an optional bike ride on the Great Western Trail between noon and 2 p.m. Beer from D&G Brewery will be served beginning at noon, and cider, coffee and tea will be served all day. Guests can drop items off or stay for the outdoor gathering and bike ride. Bike Rack will bring the donations to the Salvation Army Tri-City Corps in time for Thanksgiving distribution. For more information, or to make a cash donation, visit the event webpage at thebikerack.com/articles/cranksgiving-pg740.htm.

Artisan Craft & Food Fair: Heritage Prairie Farm will present an Artisan Craft and Food Fair curated with local artisans. The event will unfold from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, in the heated events tent at HPF at 2N308 Brundige Road in Elburn. The free fair will feature Chicago area vendors’ handmade goods, from mittens and jams to art, jewelry, soaps and other wares. For more information or to see a list of vendors, visit the event webpage at heritageprairiefarm.com/artisan-craft-food-fair or call 630-443-5989.

Arts & Crafts Market: The Geneva Women’s Club will hold its 48th annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Market featuring 130 talented makers, artisans and crafters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Geneva High School at 416 McKinley Ave. The market will feature a bake sale, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle, with food trucks on-site throughout the day. Entry will cost $5 (free to children). GWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the event proceeds will support eight core charities in the Fox Valley and surrounding communities. Visit the GWC website at genevawomensclub.org or call 847-322-8782.

Chili Cook-Off: D&G Brewing in St. Charles will host a chili cook-off to raise money to support Lazarus House on Nov. 12 at the brewery at 303 N. Fourth St. The competition will kick off at 1 p.m., when 20 local competitors begin serving samples until 4:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Guests are asked to give a $10 cash donation upon entry to sample and vote on 20 chilis. All donations will benefit Lazarus House. Chefs can enter to compete in the cook-off at tinyurl.com/mtm6u59n. Participants must arrive by noon and be ready to serve by 1 p.m.; all participants receive a free beer. For more information on the cook-off and a complete list of rules, visit the event page on Facebook at tinyurl.com/2vpysx5d or call 773-203-2325.