The Local Scene: Gobbler Hobbler, ‘Wizard of Oz’ in Kendall County this weekend

Gobbler Hobbler 10K & Mashed Potato Mile: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12, Fox Chase Elementary School, 260 Fox Chase Drive, Oswego.

The chip-timed course begins and ends at Fox Chase Elementary School. Volunteers provide two water stations on the course. Athletes are invited to enjoy Gobbler Hobbler’s famous complimentary walking pancakes after the run.

More information is available by going to the Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

“Remembering Our Veterans”: Honor Oswego’s veterans from the Civil War through the 21st century by visiting the Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering Our Veterans” special exhibit at the museum, 72 Polk St. (Jackson at Polk), just two blocks from historic downtown Oswego.

This is the 17th year the museum has hosted the exhibit honoring Oswego area veterans. The exhibit officially opens to the public Nov. 9, and will continue through Nov. 26. Exhibit hours are 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays.

The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission to the museum and the exhibit is free, but donations are accepted.

Follow the yellow brick road: The timeless classic “The Wizard of Oz” will be performed Nov. 10-12 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10 at the door, and also can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/wizard-of-oz-tickets-725702484667.

Coffee and tours of the historic Kohlhammer Barn: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 12, 19 North St., Oswego, announced by the Oswego Public Library District. The event is right next to the red barn along Waubonsie Creek in downtown Oswego. Feel free to bring coffee.

More information is available at the Oswego Public Library District’s website, oswego.lib.il.us.

Storytelling, Self-Publishing, & Sandwiches with Mike Curtis: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road.

Join the Yorkville Public Library’s Adult Services director, and author of “Around the World in 80 Sandwiches,” for this program about Curtis’ journey to bring the flavors and cultures of the world to his family through sandwiches. Learn about the world of sandwiches and a bit about how to share your stories by self-publishing.

Grab your space today at bit.ly/YPLMikeCurtis11923.