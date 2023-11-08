The Local Scene: Three French Hens, Veterans Day events

The Morris Color Guard during the Veteran's Day Ceremony at the Grundy County Courthouse on Friday. (Maribeth Wilson)

1. Three French Hens Market: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Rd., Morris

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the Three French Hens market, this time taking place in doors at Jennifer’s Garden. Shop local crafters, artisians, and more, and get a head start on Christmas shopping.

2. Morris Veterans Day Observance: 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Chopin Park in Morris to the Grundy County Courthouse

The Morris American Legion hosts its annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday, which ends with an observance at the Grundy County Courthouse at 111 E. Washington St. in Morris. In the event of inclement weather, the observance will be held in the Shabbona Middle School gym at 725 School St.

3. EXibit Fine Arts Center Veterans Art Show: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 315 Bedford Rd. in Morris

Join the EXibit Fine Arts Center to see art made by local veterans to celebrate Veterans Day.

4. Coal City Veterans Day Observance: 11 a.m. Saturday, Diamond Banquet Hall, 55 S. Daly St. in Diamond

Join the St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW and the Coal City Public Library for its annual Veterans Day Observance. Registration is required and space is limited. Call the library at 815-634-4552 to register.

5. Quilts of Valor: 2 p.m. Saturday, Saratoga School, 4040 N. Division St.

Join the Morris Quilt Guild, which is hosting a Quilts of Valor presentation.