The Local Scene: Thanks-Giving Back, EXibit Open Mic Night, live music in Morris

1. Thanks-Giving Back: 5 p.m. Friday, Downtown Morris

Morris Cruise Night hosts a November cruise at 5 p.m. Friday with Thanks-Giving Back, a special night that will benefit two organizations: The Grundy Community Lending Closet and the Grundy Veterans Assistance Commission. There is no registration fees, although both organizations are collecting donations.

2. Kenny P, Dave Elger performances: Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St., Morris

Clayton’s Tap hosts musician Kenny P., who performs at 8 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday and Dave Elger, who performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Take a trip to Downtown Morris to take in some tunes and support local artists.

3. EXibit Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. Friday, 315-A Bedford Road in Morris

Join the EXibit Fine Art Center for its open mic night as either a performer or a face in the crowd to support growing acts. Admission is free but there is a suggested donation of $5 to enter. Performers are asked to keep their act under five minutes. Refreshments will be provided.

4. The Morris Elementary School District 54 staff vs. the Harlem Wizards: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 725 School St.

The Morris Elementary School staff is taking on the Harlem Wizards, a traveling basketball team as part of a fundraiser. Will the district staff hold up against the Wizards in this family-friendly event? Tickets are available at harlemwizards.com.

5. Minooka Community High School’s Fall Craft Fair and Raffle: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon

Get a head start on Christmas shopping or decorate the home for Thanksgiving with the help of the Fall Craft Fair and Raffle at Minooka Community High School’s South campus. Admission costs $2 a person, and children 12 and younger are free. This two-day event will have more than 100 crafters, raffles, bake sales, concessions and more.