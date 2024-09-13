Isabel’s restaurant celebrates 20 years in Woodstock, surviving a recession and COVID-19

Isabel Delgado delivers pie to a table at Isabel's Family Restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. The Woodstock restaurant is celebrating its 20th year in business. Owners Mary Witt and Antonio Delgado, also own a farm near Marengo, that helps the restaurant be a farm-to-table enterprise. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Customers at Isabel’s Family Restaurant in Woodstock have been known to leave with fresh produce.

Mary Witt and Antonio Delgado not only own the restaurant on the north side of Woodstock, but they also run a farm near Marengo. Many of the dishes served at Isabel’s, at 1110 N. Seminary Ave., feature items from the farm, like the sweet corn used in the restaurant’s cornbread. Just this past week, Isabel’s shared on Facebook that hot apple cider, featuring apples from the farm, was ready and available for people to try.

The couple have been farming since 1994, and Isabel’s celebrated 20 years in business this month, having embraced the farm-to-table movement many years before the concept became popular in restaurants across the nation. Witt and Delgado bought the restaurant in 2004, when it was known as American Table Family Restaurant.

Witt said the couple is “pleased to share” their harvest with the community and that people can taste and see the freshness in the food.

Farm-to-table has become popular with consumers in recent years, but it also looked different during the COVID-19 pandemic, when supply chain issues meant food producers struggled to get food into the hands of consumers, according to the Associated Press. Some producers sold food directly to customers, but Isabel’s wasn’t among them.

Witt said she grew up on a dairy farm in Hampshire while Delgado farmed while growing up in Mexico, and they both worked at restaurants.

This month, the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry streamed a ribbon-cutting at the restaurant to mark the restaurant’s 20 years in business. Brad Ball, chamber president, said Isabel’s donates food and gift cards for chamber events.

“It’s terrific. We couldn’t be happier for them,” Ball said, adding he is looking forward to the next 20 years of Isabel’s. “We’re always happy to help our businesses celebrate milestones.”

At the ceremony, City Council member Tom Nierman said the restaurant gives a lot back in the community. He also encouraged those who have not done so to check out Isabel’s. Isabel’s donates food for Thanksgiving meals at the Woodstock train station and opens its doors on Thanksgiving for anyone who needs a hot meal, a practice for many years.

Witt and Delgado, among other contributors, also share produce with Crystal Lake-based Family Health Partnership Clinic, Witt said.

While the official 20th anniversary date is technically later in the year, the restaurant celebrated with a $2 cheeseburger and fries special and free coffee and cake in early September.

“It doesn’t feel like 20 years when you love what you do,” Witt said.

In its 20 years, Isabel’s has survived the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Witt said they got through it with positivity, teamwork and community support.

“We have an awesome clientele,” Witt said. People have sent messages congratulating them.

Many restaurants did not survive the pandemic, and many had to switch to carryout only for a while. Witt said she’s noticed more customers have opted for takeout ever since.

In spring 2020, when the pandemic began, Isabel’s also was only able to offer takeout. After Memorial Day 2020, Witt said the family made some picnic tables in the pole barn at the family farm to accommodate outside dining.

Later in 2020, the restaurant was able to welcome people back indoors. Dividers installed during the pandemic remain in the restaurant.

That December, 2020, Witt told the Northwest Herald she was supportive of letting businesses decide whether to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. She suggested restaurants that opt for indoor dining should keep managerial staff on-site at all times to keep an eye on social distancing and bar and gathering limits.

McHenry County officials declined at the time to enforce state restrictions on indoor dining, as long as the restaurants were practicing social distancing and masking.

A few restaurants had opted to allow indoor dining with social distancing and masking despite state rules prohibiting indoor dining. Isabel’s was among a handful of restaurants who opened with those parameters rather than the state’s. Witt said at the time people had already made up their minds about whether to dine in or order takeout.

Now, with the pandemic restrictions being long past, the restaurant still offers carryout and delivery options on apps such as DoorDash and UberEats. Witt said takeout has “definitely” helped expand the restaurant’s clientele.

However, there’s still many diners who prefer to come in and enjoy the restaurant’s ambiance.

“We’re very busy inside,” Witt said.