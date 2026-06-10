5 Things to Do: Salute to America 250, Dixon Pride Fest and more this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Dixon Municipal Band Concert (Dixon): Enjoy a free concert from the Dixon Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Page Park Band Shell. These concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 6. Visit dixonmunicipalband.com for more information.
- Dixon Pride Fest (Dixon): Dixon’s annual Pride Fest is set for 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 13, in Page Park. The event includes live performances, vendors, food and more. Visit Sauk Valley Pride on Facebook for more information.
- Salute to America 250 (Rock Falls): Celebrate America 250 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. The event includes Taylors Battery – 1st Illinois Light Artillery Co B beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, as well as living history presentations and music from the Rock River Jazz Band and flag ceremony on Sunday. Visit Salute to America 250 on Facebook for more information.
- Music at the Square (Dixon): Jay Vonn will perform a free concert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at John Dixon Park. This event continues Fridays through August with a different performer each week. Visit discoverdixon.com/music-at-the-square for more information.
- “Les Miserables” (Mount Carroll): Catch a performance of the Broadway musical “Les Miserables” at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll. Performances are scheduled June 12-28. Visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene