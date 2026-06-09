Dixon Municipal Band continues Summer Sounds concerts June 11

The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Page Park Band Shell.

As always, the concert will include several marches: “Congress Hall March,” “USA-250! March” and “Bandology.” Other selections include “Riverfest,” “Best of the 80’s Motion Pictures,” “Blue Tango,” “Battle Cry Of Freedom/Kingdom Coming” and more.

Audience members will also have opportunities to win door prizes provided by McDonald’s, Ace Hardware, Rustic Paw Studio and Dixon Main Street/Chamber.

Roiel Scoop Ice Cream will be on hand selling refreshments throughout the evening.